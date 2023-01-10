Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,818 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises about 0.8% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $189.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.27 and a 200 day moving average of $171.96. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $1,836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,682.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

