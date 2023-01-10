Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $622,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RGA. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA opened at $143.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.28. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.61 and a 1-year high of $148.75.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $2.26. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.