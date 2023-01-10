Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

COF stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.38. The company had a trading volume of 33,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.96 and a 200 day moving average of $102.26. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

