Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $86.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CAH. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.82.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH opened at $77.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.43. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

