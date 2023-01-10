Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Reaches $314.28 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Casper has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Casper has a market cap of $314.28 million and $4.62 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00444006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.11 or 0.01300279 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,477.59 or 0.31360984 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,419,414,119 coins and its circulating supply is 10,657,858,520 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,418,048,582 with 10,656,584,050 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02914491 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,439,199.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

