Casper (CSPR) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $311.73 million and $4.49 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,419,022,798 coins and its circulating supply is 10,657,493,296 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,418,048,582 with 10,656,584,050 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02914491 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,439,199.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

