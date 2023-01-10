Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.30

Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Catalyst Media Group Price Performance
CMX stock opened at GBX 138 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.98. The stock has a market cap of £29.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.61. Catalyst Media Group has a 1 year low of GBX 48 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.71).
About Catalyst Media Group
