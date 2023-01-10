Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.30

Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CMX stock opened at GBX 138 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.98. The stock has a market cap of £29.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.61. Catalyst Media Group has a 1 year low of GBX 48 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.71).

Catalyst Media Group plc engages in the supply of products and services to the online and retail betting markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides horseracing, British greyhound, and other services; and supplies content and services, including early morning and additional evening products.

