Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Raised by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,915 shares of company stock worth $10,702,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $247.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,226. The firm has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $250.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.63.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.