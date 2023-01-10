Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Invests $179,000 in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,308 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 123.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,109,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after buying an additional 613,416 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 53.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,620,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after buying an additional 565,111 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,142,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 188.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 329,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

BNL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. 4,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,173. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

