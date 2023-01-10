CDbio Price Tops $3.99 on Major Exchanges (MCD)

CDbio (MCD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. One CDbio token can now be bought for $3.99 or 0.00023174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CDbio has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CDbio has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $64,353.44 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003493 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 128.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00445207 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.00 or 0.01443166 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.80 or 0.31445870 BTC.
CDbio Profile
CDbio launched on January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global.
CDbio Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CDbio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CDbio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
