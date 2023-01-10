Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0109 on Major Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $76.99 million and $7.72 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

