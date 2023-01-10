Celer Network Hits One Day Volume of $4.53 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $79.21 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

