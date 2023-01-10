Celo (CELO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $271.62 Million

Celo (CELO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00003224 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $271.62 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00445261 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.21 or 0.01298565 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,478.53 or 0.31449666 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,246,415 coins. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

