Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Stock Price Up 64.7%

Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ – Get Rating) shares rose 64.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 9,571,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,855% from the average daily volume of 489,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Cereplast Stock Up 64.7 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39.
About Cereplast
Cereplast, Inc does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.
