CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading Down 4%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.43 and last traded at $82.54. Approximately 56,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,570,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average is $98.35.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

