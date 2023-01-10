CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,636,355 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 7,722.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,696,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636,355 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 13.98% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 303.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 100,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 75,759 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,899,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $42.37. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,330. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.