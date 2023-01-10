CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 735,963 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 2,022.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,963 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 4.28% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 193.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,320. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74.

