CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,737,383 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 3,440.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,962,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,737,383 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 0.6% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $41.12.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.