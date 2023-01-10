CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 513.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,783 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440,188 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,488,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94,792 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,244,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,837,000 after purchasing an additional 593,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,039,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,110,000 after purchasing an additional 683,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.59. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $127.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.192 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

