CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $82,000 in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.36% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RNRG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,476. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

