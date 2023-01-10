CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 891,286 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 891,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $603,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,990,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,909,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. 1,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,031. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.