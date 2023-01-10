CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 21,145.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.4% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,563. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $311.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.02.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

