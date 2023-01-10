Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Down to $32.55

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.55, but opened at $31.56. Chemours shares last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 1,858 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Chemours Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Chemours by 15.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Chemours by 16.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chemours by 75.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after buying an additional 467,394 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

