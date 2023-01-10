Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Gap Up to $24.85

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.85, but opened at $26.09. Chinook Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 40 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDNY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.21). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 207.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $128,613.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $732,159.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $258,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,713.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

