Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 65.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $223.39. 3,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,437. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $230.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

