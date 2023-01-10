Citigroup Boosts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $96.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of JD opened at $63.13 on Friday. JD.com has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.52 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $495,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 69.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 100,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $744,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.