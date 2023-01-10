Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

C has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.32.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

