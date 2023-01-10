Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives $18.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLZNY. UBS Group raised Clariant from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clariant from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLZNY opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Clariant has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42.

About Clariant

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.