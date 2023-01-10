Clean Yield Group Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460,754 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 257.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,934,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,698 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,492,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

