Clean Yield Group Cuts Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,614 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 251,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 223,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after buying an additional 162,786 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 146,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 132,459 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VITL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vital Farms from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.66 million. Vital Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

