Clean Yield Group Lowers Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 93.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,624,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,563,000 after buying an additional 446,911 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 110.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 326,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 171,029 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 384,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,811,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,824,000 after purchasing an additional 124,501 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Alamos Gold stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.64, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 125.02%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Further Reading

