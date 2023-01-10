Clean Yield Group Lowers Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 19.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

