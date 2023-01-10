Clean Yield Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $134.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $303.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.28. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $139.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

