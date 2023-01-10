Clean Yield Group Makes New Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 166,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 415.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 447,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 360,974 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $18,604,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 48.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 166.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 252,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 158,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HR opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31.

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 459.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading

