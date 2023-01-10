Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.71.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $18.31 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -915.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 27,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $485,145.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,505.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Alphonse Valbrune sold 29,752 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $542,676.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 27,363 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $485,145.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,505.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,941,244. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

See Also

