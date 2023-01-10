Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.02

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
Clinigen Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02.
About Clinigen Group
Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Services and Products divisions. The company provides a set of niche and high value services to pharma and biotech clients prior to product launch.
