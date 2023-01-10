CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 365.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

