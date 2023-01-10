Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,500

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,600 ($31.68) to GBX 2,500 ($30.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCHGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.50) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($23.15) to GBX 2,200 ($26.80) in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 0.6 %

CCHGY traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.82. 1,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,026. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $37.01.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

