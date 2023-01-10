Coinbase Global’s (COIN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $73.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.83% from the company’s current price.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

NASDAQ COIN traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,850,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $246.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -11.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.90 per share, for a total transaction of $389,942.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,159.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 97,224 shares of company stock worth $4,523,179 and sold 383,048 shares worth $15,951,117. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

