CoinLoan Price Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for $7.51 or 0.00043071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $37.55 million and $44.16 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

