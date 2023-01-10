Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.10 million-$195.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.80 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CVLT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.74. 147,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,117. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $70.87.

Insider Activity

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $188.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Recommended Stories

