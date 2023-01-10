Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Up 5%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.39. 9,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 691,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 2.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 4,301.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1,131.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

