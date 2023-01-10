Compound (COMP) Price Hits $35.31

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Compound has a market cap of $256.61 million and approximately $22.18 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $35.31 or 0.00204866 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00111976 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00062834 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00037283 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.81210438 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $23,889,706.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

