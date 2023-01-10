Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Raised to $40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CAG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $40.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands



Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

