Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,338 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $33,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $270.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.99 and its 200 day moving average is $255.35. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $144.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.57.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

