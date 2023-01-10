Conning Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $255.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $309.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.37 and a 200 day moving average of $267.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

