Conning Inc. Increases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,492 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $29,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Best Buy by 28.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,624 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,628 shares of company stock worth $30,200,017 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $112.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

