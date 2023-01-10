Conning Inc. Purchases 2,632 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $685,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,129 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,714.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 976,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,594,000 after purchasing an additional 966,663 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average is $62.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $81.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

