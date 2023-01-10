Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,715 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $31,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $137.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.24. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

