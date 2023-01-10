Conning Inc. Sells 14,364 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,364 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ameriprise Financial worth $30,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.20.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $321.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $339.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.12 and a 200 day moving average of $283.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

